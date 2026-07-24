Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After 26 Days In Presence Of Ministers

- Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta hospital in Gurugram
- Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were present during the breaking of fast
- Wangchuk expressed gratitude to his wife Gitanjali Angmo for her constant support
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after 26 days at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Visuals showed Singh assisting him to get up from his hospital bed and Nadda helping him take a sip from a cup. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, is also seen in the clip.
"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," Wangchuk is heard saying, holding the hands of Nadda and Singh. Then, turning to his wife, he said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."
Activist @Wangchuk66 has ended his hunger strike after 26 days in the presence of Union Ministers @JPNadda and @DrJitendraSingh. Visuals showed Wangchuk sipping from a cup, with help from the ministers. His wife, @GitanjaliAngmo, is also seen in the clip. pic.twitter.com/YUXUjMwjHn— NDTV (@ndtv) July 23, 2026
Wangchuk went on a hunger strike on June 28 demanding reforms in the education system and accountability over paper leaks. He stayed put at Jantar Mantar alongside the Cockroach Janta Party's protesters, who continue demonstration over their demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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