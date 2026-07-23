Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Remark On Neha Kakkar's Rs 1 Crore Fee Demand Goes Viral

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has openly criticised Neha Kakkar for demanding Rs 1 crore for performing. Furthermore, he called out excessive demands by singers. He also revisited a much-talked-about debate on whether reputed Bollywood singers should sing at weddings - a topic that had led to a spat between Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Neha Kakkar on a 2024 reality show.

What's Happening

In conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on YouTube, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said that one should sing at weddings.

The anchor further brought up the singer's 2024 clash with Neha Kakkar, where Abhijeet Bhattacharya's fans did not appreciate the tone in which Neha Kakkar had spoken on the aforementioned topic.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, "Aap toh naam le rahe ho, main toh naam bhi nahi lunga. Kyunki main gaali bhi deta hoon toh publicity hoti hai. Toh main dunga hi nahi. Excellent singer, uski sister bhi excellent singer hai. Lekin, ab kahan hai? (You're taking names, but I won't even mention one. Because even if I abuse someone, it creates publicity. So I won't give it. An excellent singer, her sister is also an excellent singer. But now, where is she?)"

He continued, "1 crore leti hoon. Ab main kaise kahu main 5 crore ya 10 crore ya 50 lakh leta hoon. Yeh bolke market bana na... bacchi thi theek tha phir itni badi ho gayi. Aisi nahi honi chahiye. Marketing karo, acche se karo. (She charges 1 crore. Now how can I say I charge 5 crore, or 10 crore, or 50 lakh? By saying this, you create a market… She was fine when she was younger, but then she grew too big. It shouldn't be like this. Do marketing, but do it properly.)"

On Performing At Weddings

Abhijeet Bhattacharya further explained why he stays away from wedding performances, where singers are booked and paid a lump sum.

He said, "People spend a lot of money on weddings. They call whichever singer charges more. But they can't call me. They cannot see me singing at weddings. To hear me, they have to come to my concerts."

Organisers As Real Victims

Speaking of how organisers are the real victims, Abhijeet Bhattacharya added, "Ghar lutt gaye inke. Main kisi ka naam nahi le raha hoon. Lekin yeh do achanak famous ho jaate hai, Shreya ko chhod ke baat karu toh. Baaki, one-song wonder, abhi woh bhi nahi hai, ya 10-songs wonder, par ab nahi hai. Woh itna torture organisers par karte hai, aur iss singer ki maa. Ek hota hai, maa aur bhai.(“She charges 1 crore. Now how can I say that I charge 5 crore, or 10 crore, or 50 lakh? By saying this, you create a market… She was fine when she was younger, but then she became too big. It shouldn't be like this. Do marketing, but do it properly.)"

He added, "Naam nahi lunga, par hota hai ki iska naam kaha pe hai, poster kaha pe hai. Jinn musicians ko main motel main rakhunga, unko bhi hotel main bulaana, khaana laana aur laakho ka bill pay karna. Main aisa rakhta hoon organisers, tera paisa, loss nahi hona chahiye. (“I won't take names, but the question is — where is her name, where is it on the poster? The musicians I would keep in a motel, they are instead being called to hotels, food has to be brought in, and bills worth lakhs have to be paid. I tell organisers this: your money should not go to waste, you should not suffer a loss.)"

Abhijeet Bhattacharya And Neha Kakkar Controversy

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had once given advice to a participant on Superstar Singer 3 in 2024. He told him not to sell his art by singing at weddings, and that an artist should not be bought with money.

Neha Kakkar had disagreed, which led to an argument when she said that no work is big or small.

His recent remark is in reference to this previous spat.

ALSO READ | Singer Abhijeet To NDTV: 'Asha Di Mere Andar Artist Dhoondti Thi, Lekin Meri Deshbhakti...'