"Fully S*ut-Shaming": Rebel Kid To Shivangi On Shilpa Shinde's Remarks On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to entertain audiences with high-octane drama and rivalry between contestants. After entering the show as a wildcard contestant, Apoorva Makhija, aka The Rebel Kid, has started creating a stir inside the jail.

In the latest episode, she was seen chatting with Shivangi Joshi and informing her about the negative things Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra had been saying behind her back. Revealing how Shilpa has been spreading rumours about Shivangi, Apoorva shared, “Bro, she is fully s*ut-shaming you.”

When Shivangi asked what Shilpa had said about her, Apoorva replied, “Bro, she is making fun of you for being a virgin and then said that every single co-actor that you work with, you start an affair with and stuff like that. I don't know; this Shilpa and Shreya really hate you.”

After listening, Shivangi Joshi got emotional and shared, "You know, I'm really sensitive about a few things in my life,” and started crying. Apoorva hugged her and said, "Please don't cry.” Shivangi continued, “No, I felt so bad. That day also Farah ma'am said, 'The rumour that you were talking about, we don't know about it,' and the day before, I literally bro-hugged her, and she had tears in her eyes. Bhai, I'm too buddhu for this game, then. (Bro, I'm really stupid for this game then.)"

Apoorva asked Shivangi, “She is fully crazy. How can you be friends with her?” Shivangi answered, “No, I know that she's obsessed with me. No one can be friends with her.” Apoorva further revealed that even Shilpa and Shreya are not friends and said, “They are just equally hated.”

A few days ago, on the show, Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were seen imitating Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, during which Shilpa commented on Shivangi's virginity. In another instance, Shilpa also claimed that Shivangi had affairs with all the co-actors she had worked with and kept calling Harshad and Shivangi "lovebirds". Lock Upp Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.