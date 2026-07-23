"Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leaks": PM Modi's Big Message To Youth

Amid raging student protests in the Capital and a showdown in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning sent out a big message to the youth of the country.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Prime Minister posted on X, adding that the government has decided to set up fast-track court to try paper leak cases.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard."

The Prime Minister noted that this is part of a series of steps taken by the government to bring those involved in paper leaks to justice.

"This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the PM promised.

PM Modi's big announcement came amid protests by social media platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Opposition parties and demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday claimed that there have been ove 150 paper leaks over the last 10 years, but there has been not a single conviction in these cases.

The Prime Minister has now announced establishment of fast-track courts for the paper leak cases to ensure speedy convictions.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday at the NDA meet had also spoken strongly on the paper leaks issue calling it a "ghor paap" (grave sin).

The Opposition has been demanding a statement by the Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament on the issue of paper leaks and police crackdown on students on Monday in the Capital.

The Opposition and CJP protesters have also been demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak issue. The Opposition has made the resignation a condition for any discussion in Parliament.

The government has agreed to a debate in the House and has accused the Opposition of stalling it by putting the resignation condition.