Salman Khan Backs Students, Warns Against 'Hijacking' Of Paper Leak Protest

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the latest film personality to back the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the capital.

In an emphatic Instagram post, Salman Khan on Wednesday praised the students for participating in the protest "peacefully" and called them "courageous and brave".

Sharing an old grainy picture of himself from his school days, the 60-year-old actor said "paper leak is a very serious issue".

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated," he wrote.

Salman Khan ended his post, saying, education in the country should become a 'fashion trend' so that students from abroad come to India to study.

Previously celebrities including Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and Riteish Deshmukh publicly stepped forward in support of the movement and appealed for peaceful protest across the country.

Also Read | "Listen To Students": Diljit Dosanjh To Shabana Azmi, Celebs Back Protesters