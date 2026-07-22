'How Can You Say This Is For Publicity?' High Court On Plea Against Police Action

Hearing petitions alleging "brute force" by the police against Cockroach Janta Party-led protesters marching to the Parliament has shaken the conscience of the entire nation, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Centre and asked for relevant records, including CCTV and other footage to be preserved.

Wednesday's hearing saw fireworks between advocates representing the petitioners and Additional Solicitor General S Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police and the Centre. Lawyers for the petitioners alleged women were molested and attacked in their private parts, batons with nails were used, police personnel had no badges, and also said they have 110 videos backing up these claims. ASG Raju countered that the crowd was unruly, policemen were injured and went on to declare that the petitions were intended to "hog the limelight" and garner publicity.

The bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, however, questioned the assertion, asking, "How can you say this is a publicity petition?"