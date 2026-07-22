Woman, 21, Injured At Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator, Is Stable: Doctors

A 21-year-old woman, who was injured in police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi on Monday, has been taken off ventilator and is recovering, a health bulletin issued by the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital read.

The woman is fully conscious, the hospital confirmed. She is responding to the doctors' instructions and breathing on her own.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) reports of her brain and spine are also normal.

The hospital has reported consistent improvement in the woman's health ever since the treatment began on Monday. She is still under close monitoring and is receiving all necessary medical care.

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According to sources, a total of 90 students were injured during Monday's protests in the national capital. Currently, the 21-year-old is the only patient admitted to RML Hospital in connection with this incident. All other protesters, who suffered injuries, have been discharged.

Thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar to participate in 'Sansad Chalo' - Parliament march on Monday. Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Chaos erupted during the protest. Police used force, including lathicharge and tear gas shells, after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament. Both police personnel and protesters suffered injuries and blame each other for violence.

Sources said that the woman collided with a barricade during police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured during the clashes. The force also said more than 20 police vehicles were damaged.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited both Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital on Tuesday. During the visits, he met injured protesters, enquired about their condition and held discussions with doctors at RML Hospital regarding their treatment.

Despite clashes, protesters have returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar and are demanding three things: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Rs 1 crore compensation for all the NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the paper leak and scraping of FIR against all protesters.

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical movement that began two months ago, has made it clear that if the government wants to talk, it has to come to the protesters and "abide by our conditions."

"We request the government to agree. Its arrogance must end," Dipke added.

The government, however, has put the onus of talks on the protesters.

"If the protesters come to talk, we are ready," government sources have told NDTV.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said talks can be held at a "neutral venue or at Jantar Mantar."