"Will You Tear Clothes Of Daughters?" Akhilesh Yadav On Police Action On CJP Protesters

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday led the Opposition charge inside Parliament, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on the police crackdown on protesting students in the Capital on Monday.

"If you don't listen to students, they will come to the streets," the SP leader said as the Opposition kept up its attack on the government.

Talking about the attacks on students, Yadav said they were "brutally assaulted" and that the government must take responsibility.

"Women students' clothes were torn, students were hit with lathis, they were left bleeding. Their limbs were broken. Is this the way to treat our students?" the SP MP asked, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister.

"Will you tear clothes of our daughters? Is this the way to treat them."

Yadav, who had joined the Congress dharna outside the PM's residence on Tuesday, said they "were forced" to go to the Prime Minister's house to protest as he "refuses to speak in the House".

"If the PM can speak on the students' issue outside Parliament, why can't he make a statement inside the House?" an agitated Yadav asked.

Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police during the Tuesday protest

Yadav was also detained by police outside the PM's house at Lok Kalyan Marg, along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders.

"Rahul Gandhi and I were there to raise the voice of the students. We were forced to protest at the PM's house. If PM had listened to us in the House, we would not have gone to his house," Yadav said.

The Opposition has been insisting on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before any discussion in Parliament. It has also been demanding a statement from the Prime Minister in the House on the crackdown on students in Delhi.

The government, on its part, has said it is ready for a discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue and blamed the Opposition for delaying it by raising the resignation demand.

"We have made it clear that we are ready for a debate right away. The Opposition is delaying it," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Congress and other Opposition MPs on Wednesday turned up in Parliament wearing black in protest against the alleged brutality against students and Tuesday's detention of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders.