US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran has again targeted a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing its crew to abandon the ship even as the United States conducted yet another round of airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic for the tenth consecutive night over control of the key waterway through which about a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas traded once passed in peacetime.

The interim deal signed last month that was meant to end the fighting has crumbled. As Washington and Tehran inch closer to all-out war again, Iran's interior minister travelled to Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, for talks. However, it remains unclear just what new deal could be reached to end the fighting.

Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. And as fighting intensifies, both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.

Here Are Live Updates On the US-Iran War: