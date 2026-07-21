US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran has again targeted a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing its crew to abandon the ship even as the United States conducted yet another round of airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic for the tenth consecutive night over control of the key waterway through which about a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas traded once passed in peacetime.
The interim deal signed last month that was meant to end the fighting has crumbled. As Washington and Tehran inch closer to all-out war again, Iran's interior minister travelled to Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, for talks. However, it remains unclear just what new deal could be reached to end the fighting.
Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. And as fighting intensifies, both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.
Here Are Live Updates On the US-Iran War:
US Iran War News: Another Tanker Attacked In Hormuz As US Strikes Iran Again
Iran attacked a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday, forcing its crew to abandon the ship even as the United States conducted yet another round of airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic over control of the key waterway.
The 10 consecutive nights of US airstrikes haven't compelled Tehran to loosen its grip on the strait, through which about a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas traded once passed in peacetime.
Even as the US and Iran inch closer to all-out war again, Iran’s interior minister traveled to Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, for talks. However, it remains unclear just what new deal could be reached to end the fighting.
The interim deal signed last month that was meant to end the fighting has crumbled. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. And as fighting intensifies, both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people.
“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” the US State Department said in a new warning to Americans.
Iran War News LIVE: Iran's President On Consequences Of War
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said that Tehran is engaged in a "full-scale war" with the United States, asserting that the conflict extends beyond military strikes and warning that the country must accept the consequences of its resistance while continuing to defend its national interests.
Addressing a meeting of Iran's Supreme Judicial Council, Pezeshkian said, "The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war. Today's war is not simply a war of missiles; the enemy has come to the conclusion that it cannot force the Iranian nation to surrender through military attacks."
According to Iran's ISNA news agency, the President said the economy and people's livelihoods had become the principal arena of confrontation with the country's "enemies".
Honouring those killed in "recent imposed war", Pezeshkian said their deaths placed a responsibility on the country's leadership to continue pursuing "the dignity, independence, and progress of Islamic Iran."
US Iran War News: US Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Alert For Citizens Over Mideast Tensions
The US State Department on Monday issued an alert urging American citizens around the world to "exercise increased caution" over the war with Iran.
The alert said that "due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation."
"Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region," it said, while warning of the heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities "or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world." (AFP)