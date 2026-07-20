27 Feared Trapped In Sikkim Tunnel After Landslide Triggers Gas Leak

A major rescue operation is underway in South Sikkim after a landslide inside the under-construction Samardung tunnel allegedly triggered a methane gas leak, leaving an estimated 27 people feared trapped on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:09 pm inside the Samardung tunnel at Mamring, where Patel Engineering is constructing a section of the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project.

According to preliminary information, a landslide inside the tunnel blocked the passage and trapped several workers. Rescue efforts were further complicated by a suspected methane gas leak, making it unsafe for personnel to reach the affected section.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim Police and Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed to the site. Authorities have also regulated traffic movement in the area to facilitate the rescue operation.

Namchi District Collector Anupa Tamling said the district administration alerted NDRF teams from Siliguri and Pakyong, along with the SDRF, immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"The incident took place at around 3:09 pm. While we were on our way to Samardung, we had already informed the NDRF teams at Siliguri and Pakyong as well as the SDRF. Fire and Emergency Services personnel and police officials attempted twice to enter the tunnel without protective gear, but were forced to return because of the hazardous conditions," she said.

Tamling said the first NDRF team that entered the tunnel had to evacuate the Fire and Emergency Services personnel who had made the initial rescue attempt. A second NDRF team later entered the tunnel, and rescue operations are continuing.

Officials said methane levels inside the tunnel remain so high that rescuers have so far been unable to reach the location where the trapped workers are believed to be.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the landslide.

"As of now, we are unable to understand the reason behind the landslide. According to workers who managed to come out, they heard a huge blast-like sound from inside the tunnel and immediately ran out. There are workers who remain trapped inside," Tamling said.

She cautioned that the number of people trapped is still provisional.

"So far, around 19 workers are believed to have been trapped initially. Subsequently, three personnel from Patel Engineering entered the tunnel to carry out rescue operations, but two of them also became trapped, taking the total from Patel Engineering to 21. In addition, six personnel from NHPC are also believed to be inside, bringing the estimated number to 27. The actual figure could be more or less. Until the NDRF reaches the exact location where the workers are trapped, we cannot confirm the situation inside," she said.

Tamling said the administration's immediate priority was to safely evacuate everyone trapped inside.

"Our first priority is to rescue the people inside," she said.

Sources said members of an initial rescue team experienced dizziness and breathing difficulties after being exposed to methane while attempting to enter the tunnel. They were brought out safely and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Samardung tunnel is part of the under-construction Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project near Rangpo. Rescue teams equipped with specialised protective gear continue to battle hazardous conditions as authorities work to establish contact with those trapped inside.

(With inputs from Pankaj Dhungel)