'No House, No Car, No Stress': 35-Year-Old Prioritises Health Over Wealth, Sparks Debate

A social media user sparked a lively debate after a post about skipping traditional milestones to focus on health went viral. Ashish Jain, 35, stated that instead of thinking about owning a house or a car, one should focus on health. "I am a 35-year-old who doesn't own a house, doesn't own a car, doesn't have a big bank balance, doesn't have a huge portfolio of stocks or mutual funds, [and] doesn't have a great job, but I live in a decent rented home, can afford travelling by Uber, and have zero debt," he wrote. At an age when millions are busy planning to buy a house or a car, Jain's post resonated with many on social media.

He further noted that his physical fitness and mental health have vastly improved compared to last year. By choosing to stop stressing over minor issues that won't matter in a year, he freed himself from the pressure of rushing into home or car ownership.

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Ultimately, Jain decided to stop worrying excessively about the future and instead prioritise his mind and body, which included quitting smoking over a year ago and cutting back on junk food.

"It's okay, you need not have everything figured out," Jain concluded. "It's okay, just take it day by day, and focus on yourself."

See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post, which garnered over 72,700 views, deeply resonated with users, especially those who have faced financial struggles and understand the peace of being debt-free. Many commented that the societal pressure to "have it all" by age 30 heavily fuels anxiety.

"Well done! At the very least, you don't seem to be at a loss. Best of luck on your journey!" one user wrote.

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"Thank you for saying this. I'm in a similar boat, and I do get triggered by my surroundings sometimes. Then I remind myself that I was only able to get to where I am today by following my own rules," another shared.

"I can tell you're doing better than many people out there. At 35, you aren't late; you're just getting started. Somewhere along the way, we started believing life should be figured out before 30, maybe because when we're in our twenties, 30 feels old. But it really isn't. Wishing you all the best, man," a third user commented.