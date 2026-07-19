Man Quits Rs 38,000 Per Month Job To Sell Tea. Here's What He Makes Now

A story of risk and hustle is going viral on social media after a man shared the journey of his neighbour, who left a corporate desk job to open a roadside tea stall, a decision that ultimately tripled his take-home income. The neighbour's story, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @iamankitpande, explained that he was previously earning Rs 38,000 per month in a regular 9-to-5 job. Fed up with limited growth and rising expenses, he decided to quit and start his own business.

"Today, my neighbour rang my doorbell and handed me a box of sweets. We hardly meet because of our busy schedules," the user shared. "A few months ago, he was working at Teleperformance, earning around Rs 38,000 a month. In May, he resigned."

Pandey noted that while everyone initially thought the neighbour was making a mistake, he instead invested around Rs 2 lakh to open a well-designed tea shop near an auto stand, hiring two female staff members to prepare and serve the tea.

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The shop's simple menu features regular tea for Rs 10 and premium tea for Rs 20. "Today, he sells around 400 cups every day, generating roughly Rs 6,000 in daily sales, or about Rs 1.8 lakh a month," Pandey said.

After covering rent, ingredients, salaries, and other operating costs, the neighbour now clears around Rs 1 lakh a month in pure profit.

"Yesterday, he expanded again by adding a vada pav, samosa, and jalebi counter. The sweets he gave me were to celebrate that new beginning. If he had stayed in his job, he might still be earning Rs 38,000 a month and waiting for the next appraisal. Sometimes the biggest promotion is the one you give yourself," the user wrote.

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The story gained significant traction, clocking over 17,600 views and more than 200 likes. Many users took to the comment section to share their perspectives. "For every 1 successful new tea shop, there are 99 tea shops that close down after a few weeks. Running a business is no joke. Kudos and all the best to your neighbour!" one user wrote, injecting a dose of reality.

"The ability to take risks is what allows us to leap ahead... Not everyone has the guts to do it," another user countered.

"This is a massive step; it takes a lot of courage to step out of your comfort zone. Wish him good luck," a third user stated.