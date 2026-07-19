Foreigner Shares "Hardest" Part Of Being Pregnant In India: "Don't Want To Hide My Belly"

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful experiences for a woman, but embracing it in a foreign country comes with a different set of challenges. For Sofia, a Russian woman living in India, the journey appears to be about cultural adaptation and resilience. Taking to Instagram, she shared her perspective on navigating this major life milestone away from her home country.

"I'm probably lucky that my first pregnancy is happening in India. I simply have nothing to compare it to, so I don't find myself constantly thinking, 'Things would be different in another country,'" she wrote in the caption. "However, over these past few months, I have encountered things that felt unfamiliar to me."

She has listed 4 moments that made her uncomfortable:

1. Redefining rest: One of the cultural contrasts she encountered involves the attitude toward physical exertion. She claimed that in India, people believe that expectant mothers should rest and avoid exercise entirely.

However, she firmly pushes back against the idea that pregnancy should be treated as a medical ailment. "I am convinced that pregnancy is not an illness," she wrote.

2. Embracing the bump: She also spoke about the public perceptions when it comes to maternity clothing. She said that people often ask her why she is showing her belly and why she is wearing a crop top.

She said she refuses to hide her transformation. "I don't want to hide my belly. On the contrary, I want to cherish this period, enjoy it, and wear whatever makes me feel beautiful," she said.

Also read | Man Warns High-Paying Jobs Can Be "Trap", Sparks Debate Online

See the post here:

3. Language barrier: She said that managing prenatal healthcare in a non-native language becomes another challenge.

"I have to re-read medical reports, look up information on my own, or ask follow-up questions. Sometimes, it's exhausting," she wrote.

4. India's extreme weather: She said that the extreme climate in India, particularly the humid stretch, makes it even more difficult. She describes a daily reality where merely cooking breakfast leaves her drenched in sweat, making multiple showers a day a necessity.

"Going for a walk during the day is practically impossible due to the heat and humidity," she wrote.

Also read | Woman Orders Baby Diaper At Night, Delivery Agent's Kind Gesture Wins Internet

Social media reactions

The post went viral with more than 1 million views. Hundreds of users liked it, and many commented on it. "The only reason they ask women to rest during pregnancy is that Indian genetic make up n body structure are unlike the Westerners. Either way, we have a higher rate of premature births in India. It is not that people consider pregnancy to be a sickness," one user reacted to her first point.

"In India, it is believed that a pregnant belly shall be hidden from public view to prevent evil eyes," another user weighed in.

"Broo, you expressed yourself as being a foreigner... No doubt they were true... But don't doubt Indians too with handling pregnancy... They too know some ways to handle it... If you ever doubt it again, just look around and just see how the hell 1billion people in this country were born," a third user shared their perspective.