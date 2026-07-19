Man Warns High-Paying Jobs Can Be "Trap", Sparks Debate Online

Mohit Talreja, a career counsellor, argued that chasing a monthly salary of over Rs 2 lakh often becomes a trap rather than offering freedom. His viral Instagram video has reignited the debate about money and lifestyle inflation. "A higher salary is also a trap. In India, as soon as your income reaches Rs 2 lakh per month, you can live a decent lifestyle," he noted in the video.

He added that pushing further creates an "infinite rat race" fueled by intense competition. "You're competing with people at the top who are 'all-in' - meaning they are willing to sacrifice everything to advance their careers," he explained. "You won't be able to compete with them."

Talreja suggests focusing on health and family rather than falling into the trap of a higher-paying career. He advocates for learning "non-employable skills", skills that will remain relevant 10 to 15 years from now and allow you to generate income independently, such as content creation, without relying on a traditional company.

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Watch the video here:

"Then focus on your health, focus on your family, and try to learn non-employable skills. Non-employable skills are the skills that I will have 10 to 15 years from now. For which I don't have to work in a company, and that can generate money independently, like content creation is a non-employable skill. There are so many you just don't know you have to capture your non-employable skills and focus on that focus on health and focus on family and not fall into the trap of a more high-paying career," he said in the video.

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Social media reactions

"Everyone is different; what sounds sane to you sounds insane to me and vice versa, one user wrote in the comment section. "Great 'growth' mindset," another added.

A third user simply said, "Be optimistic."