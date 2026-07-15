US Woman With Over $2 Million Net Worth Refuses To Give Father $55,000, Sparks Online Debate

A short clip of a 56-year-old American woman with a net worth of roughly $3 million refusing to give her father $55,000 has gone viral, sparking a heated debate over money and family expectations. The incident occurred on The Ramsey Show, a platform where callers seek advice on debt, wealth building, and other financial decisions.

During the episode, the caller named Karla explained that her father, who is in his 80s, had asked for $55,000 to clear his credit card and car loan debts. Karla shared that while she and her retired husband are "millionaires in the bank" with a net worth between $2 million and $3 million, they live on a fixed income. To give her father the money, they would have to take it out of their retirement accounts, something she seemed reluctant to do.

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The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @_Lin_inc, who in the caption claimed the host advised Karla against paying off the debt.

As quoted in the post, Dave Ramsey added, "Being your dad doesn't give him the right to your retirement. And 'no' is a complete sentence. Don't give him an encyclopedia of reasons; he'll debate every one. Be brief, be gentle, and be firm."

Ramsey concluded by suggesting she gift her father Financial Peace University instead: "Give him the tools to help himself. That's generous without enabling the pattern."

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Watch the video here:

The video gained massive traction with nearly 7 million views. The clip has triggered an online debate. In many cultures, such as in Indian households, financially supporting ageing parents is viewed as a fundamental duty. However, many social media users defended Karla's decision.

"What did he use his younger years for? Don't help him. He has to figure it out on his own. Sometimes you have to take emotions out of finances," one user commented.

Another agreed with the host: "Ramsey's right. No. If they pay it off, the man will just run up another debt, even at 80. Let him deal with his mess... It's the creditors' fault for loaning that amount to an 80-year-old, so they can get left holding the bag."

Conversely, others felt the refusal was harsh given his advanced age: "Help him out for God's sake. He is 88! What work can he do?"