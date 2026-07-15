"Are You Muslim?" Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In US Mall

A routine day at a shopping mall in Utah turned into a horrifying act of violence after a kiosk employee was allegedly attacked because of his religion.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen told investigators he deliberately targeted the victim because he was Muslim and that he "intends to kill Muslims".

The incident took place on Monday inside Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City. Police say Larsen approached the worker, later identified by friends as Sohail, struck up a conversation and asked about his religion before launching the attack.

Authorities have charged Larsen with attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct. He is being held at the Salt Lake County jail.

'I'm From India... I'm Muslim'

Luna Nunez, who works at a nearby jewellery store told ABC Salt Lake City that Larsen first asked Sohail where he was from.

"He [Larsen] asked, 'where are you from', and he told him, 'I'm from India, my name's Sohail," Larsen said 'are you Muslim', and Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him."

Utah Islamic Center Imam Shuaib Din told the Salt Lake Tribune that Larsen had also asked Sohail for a bottle of water. As Sohail turned to get it, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Nunez says Sohail was stabbed 15 times. He has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition.

Bystanders Rushed In To Stop Him

Before police reached the scene, several bystanders tackled Larsen and held him down, preventing the attack from continuing.

Investigators said Larsen poses "a substantial danger to the public" because of his "violent actions... ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events".

Larsen was later treated for injuries he suffered while being restrained before being taken into custody.

'There's No Space For Hate'

Friends and colleagues described Sohail as a hard-working family man.

"I know he doesn't have insurance. He's the only man that is working in his family. He has two babies and a wife, and they are not working right now," Nunez told news broadcaster KSL.

His manager, Adnan Mohammed, condemned the attack.

"This is just crazy. Hate crime, there's no space for hate," he told Fox 13.

"Always smiling, laughing, working very hard. You know, I promoted him as a manager to operate everything... When you kill a human, you're not just killing one guy. You're killing a whole family."

In another interview with ABC Salt Lake City, Mohammed said, "I wish I was there to protect him. I would've given my life to protect him."

Recalling the terrifying moments, Nunez said, "I was throwing anything I could, shoes, a chair, anything. [Larsen] was stabbing him so vicious. I was scared for his life. I was just scared. I thought he was going to die."

Nunez said other mall workers later told her Larsen had been walking around asking people about their religion before the stabbing.

Civil rights groups have repeatedly warned about a rise in anti-Muslim incidents in the United States over the years, pointing to factors including anti-immigration rhetoric, white supremacist activity and tensions linked to the war in Gaza.