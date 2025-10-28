Indian Man Stabs Two Teens With Metal Fork On US-Germany Flight, Arrested

An Indian national, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, has been charged in the US with allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork and slapping a passenger on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, according to a statement by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

According to court documents, Usiripalli allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork and then subsequently attacked another 17-year-old and stabbed him in the back of his head with the same fork.

🚨#FBI Boston has charged Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, an Indian national, with allegedly stabbing two minor victims with a metal fork while on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany. Learn more: https://t.co/PRVulpkuaQ pic.twitter.com/VDkyAqM0x1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 28, 2025

The first victim was sleeping in a middle seat when he woke up to find Usiripalli standing over him, after which the 28-year-old accused struck his left clavicle area with the fork and lunged to attack the second victim, who suffered a laceration on the back of his head.

In a strange twist, after crew members attempted to stop Usiripalli, he raised his hand to make an imaginary pistol, put it in his mouth and pulled the trigger. He then turned towards a female passenger and slapped her. He also tried to slap a crew member.

Following the attack, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was taken into custody. The accused does not have a "lawful status" in the US currently and was admitted to the country on a student visa.

Usiripalli has been charged in the US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the US.

If convicted, he can face up to 10 years in prison, up to three of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Usiripalli was enrolled in a master's programme in biblical studies, according to the press release.