Middle East War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia sharpened its warnings to Iran early Monday, telling Tehran it would be the "biggest loser" if it continues to attack Arab states.
The Saudi statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field.
The kingdom dismissed comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday that Iran had halted its attacks on Gulf Arab states.
"The kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented this statement in practice, neither during the Iranian president's speech nor afterward," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Iran has continued its aggression based on flimsy pretexts devoid of any factual basis."
It added the Iranian attacks mean "further escalation which will have grave impact on the relations, currently and in the future."
Here Are The LIVE Updates of US-Israel-Iran War News:
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates | Saudi Arabia Warns Iran It Will Be "Biggest Loser" Amid Attacks
(AP)
'He Will Meet The Same Fate As His Father,' Says Trump Aide On Mojtaba Khamenei
US Senator Lindsey Graham sharply criticised the newly appointed Iranian leader, saying the son of the late ayatollah does not represent the change the region needs. He accused him of spreading hate, benefiting while Iranians suffered, and warned that he could face the same fate as his father.
When it comes to the future of the region and that of the Iranian people, the son of the late murderous ayatollah is not the change we’re looking for. He has lived large as the Iranian people have suffered and he’s been on the front lines of pushing hate because he too is a… https://t.co/UbBjxLmXRC— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 8, 2026
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates | Hong Kong Stocks Plunge More Than 3% On Mideast Crisis
Hong Kong shares plunged more than three percent Monday amid a painful selloff across Asian markets as oil prices soared more than 25 percent and the Middle East crisis continued into a second week.
The Hang Seng Index sank 3.2 percent to 24,933.96 in the morning as the US-Israel war on Iran showed no signs of abating.
(AFP)
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates | "Receiving Treatment": Indian Embassy Says No Indian Killed In Saudi Arabia
It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening.— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 8, 2026
The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue.
Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met… https://t.co/R9syP1qW1G
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Explosion In Beirut's Southern Suburbs
A loud explosion was heard in Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday, an AFP correspondent said, amid the latest outbreak of war between Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Israel.
Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the southern suburbs after the blast was heard, the AFP journalist reported.
The area, a Hezbollah stronghold whose residents the Israeli military ordered to evacuate, has been pounded by Israel over the past week but had not suffered any strikes since Saturday.
(AFP)
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Trump Says Ending Iran War Will Be 'Mutual' Decision With Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that when to end the war with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking by phone with The Times of Israel, Trump said Netanyahu will have input on resolving the conflict.
"I think it's mutual ... a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," said Trump.
(Reuters)
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Israel Military Chief Warns State Of Emergency Could Last 'Much Longer'
Israel's military chief warned on Sunday that the state of emergency in the country could last "much longer" as conflict wracked the Middle East.
"Israel has been under a state of emergency for two years; we must expect it to take much longer -- patience is required," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in video released by the military.
(AFP)
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates | Fresh Missile Alert Sounded In Tel Aviv
#BREAKING | Fresh missile alert sounded in Israel's Tel Aviv— NDTV (@ndtv) March 9, 2026
NDTV's @AdityaRajKaul reports pic.twitter.com/LetxoJbRLR
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates | Watch: UAE Releases Dramatic Footage Of Iranian Drone Being Shot Down
#BREAKING | UAE Releases Dramatic Footage Of Iranian Drone Being Shot Down pic.twitter.com/XipgH7Dpbf— NDTV (@ndtv) March 9, 2026
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Oil Surges To $100 A Barrel As Israel-Iran War Hits Production And Shipping
Oil Surges To $100 A Barrel As Israel-Iran War Hits Production And Shipping https://t.co/T9K9oBnKfa pic.twitter.com/QifJMYPQBN— NDTV (@ndtv) March 9, 2026
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: US Orders Embassy Staff To Leave Saudi Arabia
The United States said Sunday that it was ordering embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran strikes the kingdom in retaliation for the attacks by Washington and Israel.
The State Department said in a travel advisory it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."
The order indicated ongoing fears about strikes by Iran, as President Donald Trump warns he is ready for weeks more of war and Tehran says it is ready to respond.
The State Department said it continued to warn Americans to "reconsider travel" to Saudi Arabia, though without cautioning against all trips to the kingdom, which has assiduously courted US businesses and politicians.
(AFP)
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Nikkei 225 Share Index Falls Over 6% As Oil Soars Over $100 A Barrel
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged more than 6% early Monday after oil prices soared to over $100 a barrel due to disruptions from the war in the Middle East, casting a shadow over economies heavily dependent on imports of crude and gas from the region.
The Nikkei was down 6.2% at 52,184.41 shortly after trading began. South Korea's Kospi sank 6.1% to 5,180.19 and shares in Australia and New Zealand fell more than 3%.
The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9%.
(AP)
Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Hezbollah Says Fighting Israeli Forces Who Landed In East Lebanon
Hezbollah on Monday said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon by helicopter across the Syrian border, the second such operation since the outbreak of the latest conflict with Israel.
In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah said it detected "the infiltration of approximately 15 Israeli enemy helicopters" from the Syrian side of the border in eastern Lebanon, an area where Hezbollah holds sway.
The group said its fighters "engaged the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation" was ongoing.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency earlier reported "fierce clashes... towards the outskirts of the town of Nabi Sheet to repel Israeli forces that carried out a landing by helicopters" in the area.
(AFP)