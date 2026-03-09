Middle East War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia sharpened its warnings to Iran early Monday, telling Tehran it would be the "biggest loser" if it continues to attack Arab states.

The Saudi statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field.

The kingdom dismissed comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday that Iran had halted its attacks on Gulf Arab states.

"The kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not implemented this statement in practice, neither during the Iranian president's speech nor afterward," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Iran has continued its aggression based on flimsy pretexts devoid of any factual basis."

It added the Iranian attacks mean "further escalation which will have grave impact on the relations, currently and in the future."

Here Are The LIVE Updates of US-Israel-Iran War News:

