"Don't Do It": Trump's Message For Australia Over Iranian Women Footballers

US President Donald Trump has warned Australia that it is making a "terrible humanitarian mistake" by allowing Iran's women's national football team to be sent back to Iran. He said that doing so will get them 'killed' and called on Australia's prime minister to give asylum to team members.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," he wrote on Truth Social.

He claimed that if Australia does not take them in, the United States will.

"Don't do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The US will take them if you won't," added Trump, referring to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Five members of Iran's women's football team have taken refuge in a safe house after they were eliminated in the Asian Cup, according to a report by the BBC. The team declined to sing the national anthem ahead of their match against South Korea last week, which drew criticism from Iran. One commentator accused the team of being "wartime traitors" and called for harsh punishment for them.

The team were supposed to fly home, but supporters raised fears regarding their safety.

Although the players have performed the anthem in two later matches, the refusal to sing the anthem in their first match remained a "pinnacle of dishonour" according to the Iranian state television.

Crowds chanted "save our girls", pleading the Australian government as they held the imperial flag of Iran with the Lion and Sun.