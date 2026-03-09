Advertisement
New Delhi:

Sensex Today | Nifty 50, Share Market Live Updates: A major gap-down opening is likely for Indian equities as oil prices surged above $105 per barrel on Monday due to the ongoing Iran war. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance in India, also slumped 2.3% to 23,761.50. Rupee is also expected to open at a record low.

Asian markets also tumbled on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 6.05%, slipping below 53,000, and South Korea's Kospi dropping 6.5%. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 was down 3.68% in early trade.

Earlier on Friday as well, the 30-stock index had fallen over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market | Sensex | Nifty 50:-

Mar 09, 2026 08:29 (IST)
Sensex Today | Nifty 50, Share Market Live News: Sectors To Watch

Weakness expected - Aviation, Paints, Cement, Oil Marketing (due to high oil prices)

Positive bias - Defense, Upstream Oil, Coal, Auto stocks

Mar 09, 2026 08:21 (IST)
Stock Market News Live News: Gold and silver futures decline, tracking strong US dollar

Gold and silver futures declined despite the ongoing US-Iran war. A rise in the safe haven currency, US dollar hurt the demand as it makes the precious metals expensive for buyers using other currencies. Gold futures declined 1.16 per cent to $5,098.66, and the Silver futures declined 2.03 per cent to $82.60. 

Mar 09, 2026 07:57 (IST)
Stock Market Live: What if Nifty 50 breaches below 24,000?

If Nifty goes below the psychological 24,000-mark, it could trigger widespread stock price declines, lower portfolio values, and potential panic selling.

