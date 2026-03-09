Sensex Today | Nifty 50, Share Market Live Updates: A major gap-down opening is likely for Indian equities as oil prices surged above $105 per barrel on Monday due to the ongoing Iran war. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance in India, also slumped 2.3% to 23,761.50. Rupee is also expected to open at a record low.

Asian markets also tumbled on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 6.05%, slipping below 53,000, and South Korea's Kospi dropping 6.5%. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 was down 3.68% in early trade.

Earlier on Friday as well, the 30-stock index had fallen over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market | Sensex | Nifty 50:-