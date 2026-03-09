Iran War Wipes Off Rs 30 Lakh Crore, Rs 12 Lakh Crore Lost Just Today

Escalating hostilities in the Middle East have triggered a sharp sell-off in Indian equities, erasing nearly Rs 31 lakh crore in investor wealth since the fresh round conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran began on February 28. Indian benchmark indices have fallen steadily as investors grapple with surging crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and fears of a broader economic fallout for India -- the world's third-largest crude importer.

On Monday itself, around Rs 12.78 trillion was lost in market capitalisation. At the time of writing this report, the BSE Sensex was trading at 76,619.25 levels, down by 2,299.65 points or 2.91 per cent from previous session's close of 78,918.90. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 714.20 points or 2.92 per cent at 23,736.25 levels from 24,450.45. The slide marks one of the steepest bouts of volatility for Dalal Street in over a year. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Data from the Bombay Stock Exchange shows that the combined market capitalisation of all listed companies has shrunk sharply since the latest geopolitical escalation.

How the wealth eroded:-

Date | BSE total market cap | Change

Feb 28 | Rs 463 lakh crore | --

March 6 | Rs 444 lakh crore (close) | Rs 19 lakh crore

March 9 | Rs 432 lakh crore (intraday) | Rs 12 lakh crore

Total erosion since Feb 28 -- Rs 19 lakh crore + Rs 12 lakh crore = Rs 31 lakh crore

(This is an estimate using available BSE market-capitalisation data and daily exchange disclosures.)

Oil Shock At The Centre Of Sell-Off

The market turbulence coincides with a dramatic spike in crude oil prices. Brent crude surged more than 25% in a week, briefly crossing $114 per barrel, as the conflict raised fears of disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil trade.

Higher crude prices are particularly damaging for India because the country imports roughly 85% of its oil requirements, raising concerns about inflation, the current account deficit and fiscal pressures.

Foreign Investors Pull Back

Foreign portfolio investors have also stepped up selling amid the global risk-off mood. Over the last four trading sessions, overseas investors have withdrawn about Rs 21,000 crore from Indian equities, reversing part of the Rs 22,615 crore inflows recorded in February, the highest in 17 months.

Heavyweights Drag The Market

Selling has been broad-based across sectors.

Among the major losers:

• HDFC Bank fell more than 3%

• ICICI Bank dropped about 4.5%

• State Bank of India slipped over 5%

• Larsen & Toubro declined nearly 5%

Oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil fell more than 8%, as higher crude prices threaten their marketing margins if fuel prices are not raised in line with input costs. Airline stocks were also hit, with InterGlobe Aviation falling more than 7% amid fears that higher jet fuel prices could hurt profitability.

Mid- And Small-Caps Hit Harder

Broader markets have seen even steeper losses. The BSE MidCap index dropped nearly 3%, while the BSE SmallCap index slid more than 3%, reflecting widespread risk aversion across the market.

Defence Stocks: The Rare Bright Spot

Defence stocks bucked the broader sell-off, rising roughly 6% during the week, as investors bet that geopolitical tensions could lead to higher military spending.

Volatility Likely To Persist

Market participants expect volatility to remain elevated in the near term as investors track geopolitical developments and crude oil prices.

Analysts warn that if oil remains above $100 per barrel for a prolonged period, it could weigh on India's macroeconomic stability -- potentially putting pressure on inflation, the rupee and government finances. For now, Dalal Street remains firmly tied to the trajectory of the conflict in Middle East.