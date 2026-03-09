Budget session of Parliament Today Live Updates: The second half of the Budget session of the Parliament is set for a stormy start today, with the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Opposition had filed a notice against the Speaker in the first phase of the budget session, which was signed by 118 members. The Trinamool Congress, at that time, had not signed the motion; however, it has now extended support.
External Affairs S Jaishankar is set to deliver a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation in the Middle East amid the escalating Iran war.
The Budget Session will conclude on April 2.
What Is The Process To Impeach A Lok Sabha Speaker? What Constitution Says
Lok Sabha has listed for Monday a notice by Opposition members to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the Speaker.
Once 50 members of the House stand up upon being called by the Chair, the notice will be considered as admitted. Then the resolution will be discussed and voted upon.
If 50 members do not stand in support of the notice, the resolution cannot be moved.
According to the agenda paper for Monday, the resolution is the only item listed as the business of the day.
Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.
The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.
