Lok Sabha has listed for Monday a notice by Opposition members to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the Speaker.

Once 50 members of the House stand up upon being called by the Chair, the notice will be considered as admitted. Then the resolution will be discussed and voted upon.

If 50 members do not stand in support of the notice, the resolution cannot be moved.

According to the agenda paper for Monday, the resolution is the only item listed as the business of the day.

Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.

The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.