Has A Lok Sabha Speaker Been Impeached Before? What History Shows

The Lok Sabha agenda for Monday lists a resolution submitted by Opposition members seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

For the motion to proceed, at least 50 members must stand in support when the Chair calls for backing. If the threshold is met, the resolution will be admitted, and the House will take it up for discussion and voting.

If fewer than 50 MPs support the notice, the motion will lapse without being moved.

The no-confidence notice was submitted by Opposition MPs in February and has the support of more than 100 members, according to parliamentary sources. Opposition parties accuse Speaker Om Birla of partisan conduct, pointing to the suspension of several opposition MPs and the denial of speaking time to many, including to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The motion has been moved under Article 94 of the Constitution.

Has A Lok Sabha Speaker Been Impeached Before?

No Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been removed from office, though the Constitution allows it under Article 94 through a resolution passed by a majority of the House.

Since Independence, three attempts have been made to remove a Speaker, but none succeeded.

In 1954, MPs moved a resolution against GV Mavalankar, India's first Lok Sabha Speaker. The House debated the motion on December 18. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Leader of Opposition A K Gopalan and others spoke during the debate. MPs accused Mavalankar of disallowing questions and mishandling adjournment notices. The House later rejected the motion.

In 1966, MPs submitted a notice against Sardar Hukam Singh. They accused him of blocking questions that could embarrass the government and refusing to bring privilege notices before the House. The motion did not move forward because fewer than 50 MPs supported it.

In 1987, CPI(M) MP Somnath Chatterjee moved a resolution against Speaker Balram Jakhar. The debate included Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Madhu Dandavate, Indrajit Gupta and P Chidambaram. The House voted down the motion.

In the Rajya Sabha, similar attempts have also failed. Notices seeking the removal of Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in 2024 and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in 2020 did not reach the debate stage.

What Is Article 94 Of The Constitution?

Article 94 of the Constitution deals with the vacation, resignation and removal of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

They must vacate the post if they stop being a member of the Lok Sabha. They can also resign in writing. The Speaker writes to the Deputy Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker writes to the Speaker.

The Lok Sabha can also remove the Speaker or Deputy Speaker through a resolution. MPs must give at least 14 days' notice, and the motion must pass with the support of a majority of all members of the House.

If the motion is against the Speaker, the Speaker does not preside over the House during the discussion, but can take part in the debate and vote.

Even if the Lok Sabha is dissolved, the Speaker remains in office until the new House meets and elects a new Speaker.