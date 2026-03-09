Opinion | This Parliament Session, Watch What Is 'Expunged'

Parliament begins today. So let me begin by asking you: what do the early 17th Century Latin words for 'out' and 'to prick' have to do with Parliament?

Ten points if you said 'expunge'. The word is derived from Latin expungere, meaning 'to underline something with points or dots, to show that it should be deleted', from ex- 'out' and pungere 'to prick'. With the second half of the Budget Session starting today, keep an eye out for words or phrases that are expunged. And ask why.

The Rules

When a Member of Parliament (MP) gives a speech in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, the Speaker or the Chairman has the power to expunge or remove parts of the speech. The book Rajya Sabha At Work says: "If the Chairman is of opinion that a word or words has or have been used in debate which is or are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, he may in his discretion, order that such word or words be expunged from the proceedings of the House...".

Redressal Mechanism

Here is how it goes. After an MP gives a speech in Parliament, the 'uncorrected' record of their speech is sent to them, usually within 48 hours. The portions expunged are marked by an asterisk. The MP can write to the Chair, requesting the remarks be restored, and specifying why they should not be considered unparliamentary. 99% of the time, or more, the comments remain expunged. An exception occurred in August 1993. Yashwant Sinha, speaking during Zero Hour, made certain remarks about then Finance Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr Najma Heptulla, who was presiding as the Deputy Chair, said that the remarks were irrelevant. However, the next day, Yashwant Sinha found that his comments were expunged from the 'uncorrected' records. He wrote a letter to the Chairman which was referred to the Deputy Chairman. The Deputy Chairman reconsidered and restored the expunged remarks.

Why Muzzle Opposition

Expunction of words/phrases/sentences made in speeches on the floor of Parliament is meant to be an exercise in impartiality. Why use it to muzzle members of the Opposition? The Chair has the power to even expunge speeches given by Ministers. On 29 July, 1998 LK Advani, the then Home Minister, spoke about the Maharashtra Government in relation to a case which was sub judice. When some MPs objected to this and raised the matter to the Deputy Chairman, who was presiding, he expunged the remarks. Would really appreciate it if any sharp researcher on Parliamentary proceedings finds us ten (or even three) such examples from the last decade!

How Social Media Changed the Game

The proceedings of Parliament are broadcast live on Sansad TV. Thereafter, speeches of individual MPs, after they are sanitised, are shared on Sansad TV's YouTube channel. These clips, on average, get under one thousand views. There is a delay of four to five hours between the actual speech and when it is posted on YouTube. The brighter side: some dedicated digital news platforms and handles on social media who upload speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, minutes after they are delivered on the floor of Parliament, garner tens of thousands of views.

Unparliamentary or Unfair

In the last decade or so, there has been a worrying trend where any word, phrase, or even entire paragraphs, critical of the ruling dispensation, is deemed unparliamentary and is expunged.

Much as I would love to, one cannot risk sharing specific examples, because as per the book Practice and Procedure of Parliament by Kaul & Shakdher, "It is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to publish expunged proceedings of the House. In this regard, the Supreme Court has held: the effect in law of the order of the Speaker to expunge a portion of the speech of a member may be as if that portion had not been spoken".

So, let me not directly quote any of the proceedings which were expunged. Instead, let me raise some questions. Is mentioning Donald Trump or Epstein unparliamentary? Are the surnames of India's two richest families unparliamentary proper nouns? Why is it unparliamentary for an MP to call out a Chief Minister who openly asks citizens to practise economic apartheid of a community? What about naming the gym owner who stood up against communal hatred? Unparliamentary? Or the iconic brand of detergent, founded by the great entrepreneur from Gujarat, Dr Karsanbhai Patel, and immortalised in a catchy jingle? Sigh. This too was found unparliamentary. Washed away, expunged, from the records of a speech delivered by a member of the Opposition in Parliament.

(Research credit: Ayashman Dey)

