CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board examination began today, February 28, at 10:30 am and will conclude at 1:30 pm. Students taking the exam will be able to find detailed information about the reporting time, expected questions, and exam instructions here. Future updates for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination will include a description of the paper, a breakdown of the various sections, student feedback, expert opinions, and an answer key.
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam: Important Instructions
Students are required to arrive at the examination centre no less than 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination, as specified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) guidelines.
We recommend that all students arrive on time.
Students must enter the exam room after 10:00 am and the question paper will be distributed at 10:15 am However, no student will be allowed to start writing until 10:30 am.
Each student is responsible for bringing their CBSE admit card, school identification card, and appropriate writing supplies to the exam room. Electronic devices of any kind (such as cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) are not permitted in the exam room.
Here Are The Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam:
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: How Many Marks Is the CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper?
The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, divided into two parts:
- 80 marks for the theory (written) examination
- 20 marks for internal assessment conducted by the school.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: Last Minute Tips For Mathematics Students
1. Quickly revise Accounting for Share Capital, Partnership, Cash Flow Statement, and Financial Statement Analysis.
2. Double-check calculations in goodwill adjustments, share forfeiture, and depreciation.
3. Allocate time wisely; don't spend too long on a single question.
4. Keep key formulas and ratios ready for quick recall.
5. Read questions carefully and note if internal choice is offered.
6. Stay calm and confident to avoid silly mistakes.
7. Carry admit card, school ID, pens, pencil, eraser, geometry box, and a transparent water bottle.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live: When will the exams conclude?
Class 12 exams will end on April 10 while Class 10 exams are concluded.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: Mistakes to Avoid in Class 12 Mathematics Paper 2026
Students should be careful to avoid calculation mistakes. Make sure to show all working clearly. Also, box the final answers clearly and provide neatly presented working notes.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: List of Allowed and Prohibited Items
Candidates appearing for the Mathematics board exam should ensure they have their CBSE admit card and a valid school identity card with them. Required stationery such as blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, an eraser, and a transparent geometry box must also be carried. Students may bring a transparent water bottle.
They must not carry any electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, or calculators. Written notes, papers, or chits are not permitted inside the examination hall under any circumstances.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: How many students are appearing this year In Class 12?
In Class 12, around 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls will be taking the board examinations this year.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: Which exams are scheduled today?
Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers will be held today in a single shift.