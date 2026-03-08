CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam On March 9, Check Last-Minute Tips From Educators

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics board examination on March 9, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Around 18.5 lakh students are appearing for the Class 12 examinations this year, including 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls.

As the Mathematics exam approaches, students often look for last-minute guidance from teachers to help them revise important topics and manage time effectively during the paper. Vijay Giri, Mathematics faculty at Satya School, Gurugram, has shared a few tips that can help students perform better in the exam.

Last-Minute Tips For Class 12 Mathematics Exam From Educators

Revise important integration formulas, as they form the foundation for many questions in the paper.

Go through the shortcut methods taught during class, especially for solving multiple-choice questions quickly.

Review graphs related to areas under curves and inverse trigonometric functions, as these concepts are frequently tested.

Ensure your concepts of calculus are clear, as this section carries significant weight in the paper.

Be extra careful with calculations in the exam hall to avoid losing marks due to small mistakes.

Avoid studying late into the night before the exam. Get proper rest so you can stay focused and alert during the test.

The board examinations are being held from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 examinations. Under this system, answer sheets will be scanned and uploaded to a secure digital platform for evaluation instead of being checked physically. The new system will be implemented from the 2026-27 academic session.