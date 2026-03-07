CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams Till March 11 In Middle East Amid Iran-Israel-US War

CBSE Board Exams Postponed: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 12 board examinations in the Middle East in view of the Iran-Israel-US war. The exams scheduled for March 9, March 10 and March 11 have been deferred, and new dates will be announced later by the board.

The Iran-Israel-US war has impacted regions such as Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in the Middle East, all of which host US military bases.

CBSE had earlier issued examination postponement and cancellation notices for Class 10 and Class 12 on March 1, March 3 and March 5.

"This is in continuation of the circulars dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026 and 05.03.2026. After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for 09 March 2026 (Monday), 10 March 2026 (Tuesday) and 11 March 2026 (Wednesday) for Class 12. The new dates shall be announced later," the notice read.

The board said it will review the situation again for exams scheduled from March 12 onwards.

"The Board will review the situation on 10 March 2026 (Tuesday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 12 March onwards," the board said.

Important Update on Class XII Exams – Middle East Regions



CBSE has issued Circular-4 today regarding the Class XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

Details are in the attached Circular pic.twitter.com/MS96pgqEoo — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 7, 2026

CBSE has advised students to stay in contact with their schools and regularly visit the official website or X (formerly Twitter) to stay updated through official announcements only.

"All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully," the notice added.

Through the earlier issued notices, all examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, were cancelled by CBSE for Class 10. Additionally, the exams that were earlier postponed and scheduled for March 2, March 5 and March 6 were also cancelled for the Middle East regions.