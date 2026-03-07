"Is She Upset With Me?" President Jabs Mamata Banerjee, Her "Politics" Reply

Criticising the West Bengal government weeks before the Assembly elections, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked whether Mamata Banerjee was upset with her because neither the chief minister nor any minister from her cabinet was present to receive her during her visit to north Bengal.

Murmu also questioned why the venue of the International Santhal Conference - an event for the tribal community that she was attending as the chief guest - was changed from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where the turnout was reportedly low.

"I do not know why the state administration did not allow the meeting there. There is ample space. I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I do not know whether she is upset, which is why the programme was held there (in Goshaipur). But that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.

Speaking at the event, Murmu said the Centre has given a new identity to tribal pride in the past decade and a new impetus to development for the tribal community. But she had pointed questions for the Bengal government.

"Is development taking place for Santhals and tribals in this region? I don't think so. Are the development and facilities (from the Centre) reaching you? I don't think so.... I think some people are being stopped from coming here (to this event)... Maybe some people don't want the Santhals to unite, progress, be educated and gain strength," she said.

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee, the BJP said they had disregarded the dignity of the office of the President.

"In a rare and unprecedented development, the Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, openly expressed displeasure over the lack of preparation and protocol during her visit to Siliguri," BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on X.

"When a state government begins to disregard the dignity of the office of the President of India, it reflects not just administrative failure but a breakdown of constitutional propriety and governance. This is not merely discourtesy. It is institutional disrespect and another reminder of how governance in Bengal has descended into chaos," he alleged.

'Misinformed'

Responding to the President's statements, Banerjee, who was protesting in Kolkata against the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, said they were political in nature.

"I would like to humbly request the President not to make statements that don't speak well of your post. You spoke about one community today, you didn't speak about the rest of the communities here in Bengal. You know how to play politics. I request my MPs to take an appointment from Rashtrapati Bhawan and submit a memorandum about all the work done for the development of ST/SC communities here," the Trinamool chief said.

The Trinamool Congress also listed a range of steps taken by the Bengal government to ensure the welfare of tribals.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the Honourable President appears to be under the misinformed impression that there has been no development for Adivasi communities in Bengal," the party wrote on X.

It stated that under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar', the monthly financial assistance for women from the Scheduled Tribes has been increased by Rs 500, taking the total to Rs 1,700 per month, or Rs 20,400 a year.

The Trinamool Congress also spoke about scholarships being given to ST students, the establishment of schools to help those from the community, and initiatives aimed at the development of tribal areas.

"These are measurable, on-ground interventions aimed at ensuring dignity, opportunity, and development for Adivasi communities across Bengal," it said.