Smoke Rises From Tower In Dubai Marina As Iran Continues Gulf Attacks

Debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile struck a tower in Dubai Marina on Saturday, leaving smoke rising from its facade.

Dubai's government confirmed the incident shortly, saying air defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming projectile, but falling debris had caused minor damage to the exterior of a building in the Marina.

"Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported," the Dubai government's official media handle wrote on X.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry said in a post on X, "air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."

"Sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the statement added.

According to the ministry, 16 ballistic missiles were detected in total on Saturday, 15 were shot down, while one came down in the sea. Of 121 drones tracked, 119 were destroyed.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier made a public address on Abu Dhabi TV, speaking directly to his nation for the first time since the conflict escalated.

The country "is in a period of war," he said, adding, "we will emerge stronger."