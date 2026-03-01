Trump's Warning Keeps Iran On Edge As Dubai, Doha Report Explosions Again

US President Donald Trump had threatened Iran on Saturday with expanding strikes to include new targets and said that America would hit Iran "very hard".

"Today Iran will be hit very hard!" Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform. He said that there will be "complete destruction" and "certain death" because of Iran's "bad behaviour".

His comments come after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that his country would never surrender to Israel and the United States and rejected Trump's demand for "unconditional surrender" as a 'dream'.

"The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," he said.

However, he apologised to nearby Gulf states for the attacks and said that Tehran would not target its neighbours unless attacks originated from them.

Referencing this comment, Trump had mentioned in his post that Iran had apologised to its Middle East neighbours only because of the "relentless US and Israeli attack".

Iran's Judiciary Chief's Warning

However, in a separate threat, Iran's hardline judiciary chief said the Islamic republic would continue targeting regional neighbours offering its enemies "points... used in aggression against our country".

"Evidence from Iran's armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is also a member of the interim leadership council.

"The heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he added.

Iran's Attacks On Gulf On Saturday

Iran launched waves of missile and drone attacks on its Gulf neighbours hosting US forces on Saturday and vowed no surrender despite threats from President Donald Trump to widen the conflict.

Israel and the United States pounded Iran again, with one air strike setting a Tehran airport ablaze, but Iran demonstrated that it retained the capacity to riposte militarily.

There were air raid warnings and blasts in Jerusalem in Israel and Doha in Qatar, and two waves of attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the early morning and again in the afternoon.

Iran's Retaliation Against Operation Epic Fury

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran on February 28 after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US interests in regional countries -mainly in the Gulf regions, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain - with videos showing massive destruction. Strikes near the Dubai International Airport - the world's busiest airport - had injured four people last week.

Qatar's Ministry of Defence said that 14 ballistic missiles and four drones were fired at the country - with one hitting Al-Udeid Qatari Base.

An Iranian strike also reportedly hit the Saudi Aramco. However, Tehran has denied its involvement.

UAE President Labels Iran As 'Enemy'

President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates warned that his country is not an "easy prey" in his first public comments since Iran launched missiles at its Gulf neighbour amid US-Israeli strikes.

"The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we are no easy prey," Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also ruler of Abu Dhabi, said in comments made on Friday when visiting those injured in strikes, aired on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday.

"We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family," he said.

The UAE, which consists of seven emirates including Dubai, would protect everyone in the country, he said.

