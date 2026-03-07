Advertisement

Hours After President's Apology, A Warning To Neighbours From Iran

"Evidence from Iran's armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is also a member of the interim leadership council.

Iran's hardline judiciary chief said the Islamic republic would continue targeting regional neighbours

Iran's hardline judiciary chief said the Islamic republic would continue targeting regional neighbours offering its enemies "points... used in agression against our country".

"The heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

