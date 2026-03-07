Hours After President's Apology, A Warning To Neighbours From Iran

Iran's hardline judiciary chief said the Islamic republic would continue targeting regional neighbours offering its enemies "points... used in agression against our country".

"Evidence from Iran's armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is also a member of the interim leadership council.

"The heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he added.

