"Shameful And Unprecedented": PM Modi Slams Trinamool After President's Remarks

Slamming the Trinamool Congress hours after President Droupadi Murmu criticised the party and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for changing the venue of the International Santhal Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the situation "shameful and unprecedented".

President Murmu, who was in north Bengal and was the chief guest for the event on Saturday, questioned why the venue was changed from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where attendance was reportedly low. She also asked whether the Trinamool Congress chief was upset with her, pointing out that neither Banerjee nor any of her ministers had gone to receive her.

Posting a video of some of Murmu's remarks, Prime Minister Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of treating Santhal culture casually and pointed out that the President herself is a member of a tribal community.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," the PM wrote.

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santhal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government," he added.

The office of the President, the Prime Minister said, is above politics and its sanctity should be respected.

"One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC," he asserted.

Development Questions

Speaking at the event, Murmu had said the Centre has given a new identity to tribal pride as well as a new impetus to development for the tribal community. She then went on to question whether enough was being done for tribals in Bengal.

"Is development taking place for Santhals and tribals in this region? I don't think so. Are the development and facilities (from the Centre) reaching you? I don't think so.... I think some people are being stopped from coming here (to this event)... Maybe some people don't want the Santhals to unite, progress, be educated and gain strength," she said.

On the venue being changed, the President said her staff was told there was a shortage of space.

"I do not know why the state administration did not allow the meeting there. There is ample space. I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I do not know whether she is upset," she said.

'Playing Politics'

Responding to the President's statements, Banerjee, who was protesting in Kolkata against the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, suggested that they were political in nature, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

"I would like to humbly request the President not to make statements that don't speak well of your post. You spoke about one community today, you didn't speak about the rest of the communities here in Bengal. You know how to play politics. I request my MPs to take an appointment from Rashtrapati Bhawan and submit a memorandum about all the work done for the development of ST/SC communities here," the Trinamool chief said.

The Trinamool Congress also listed a range of steps taken by the Bengal government to ensure the welfare of tribals.