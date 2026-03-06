US, Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: The raging war in the Middle East entered its seventh day on Friday, with Israel announcing a "next phase" in the conflict and bombing Lebanon's Beirut.
The Israeli military said it killed Hezbollah's commander Zaid Ali Jumaa in Beirut. Lebanon was dragged into the widening conflict on Monday, when Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Bahrain said that Iran had struck a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama.
The war in the Middle East broke out when Israel and the US attacked Iran last Saturday, killing 86-year-old Khamenei. Iran then fired a missile barrage at Israel and at multiple American military bases in Gulf countries. The war spread to Asia as the US sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, killing about 80 people.
Here Are Live Updates On US, Israel-Iran War:
Israel-Iran War: Trump Says He Wants To "Finish" Iran War Before Turning To Cuba
President Donald Trump has suggested that he would turn to an unspecified project for Cuba, the Caribbean island already facing a US energy blockade, after the war against Iran.
"We want to fix, finish this one first -- but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba," Trump said at a White House reception.
India Gets 30-Day Waiver From US To Buy Russian Oil Amid Iran War
India's access to crucial energy supplies received a temporary boost on Friday after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.
The move comes as the administration seeks to stabilise global energy markets amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
3 Australians Were Aboard US Submarine That Sank Iran's IRIS Dena
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that three Australian defence personnel were on board a United States submarine that sank an Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean. He stressed they did not take part in the attack.
The strike, which occurred off the southern coast of Sri Lanka this week, marked the first time since World War Two that the US has sunk an enemy vessel with a torpedo. Sri Lankan authorities recovered the bodies of 87 sailors.
The IRIS Dena was returning home after visiting India for naval exercises.
Middle East War Updates: Bahrain Says Iran Struck Hotel
The attack came a day after an Iranian missile strike sparked a fire at Bahrain's main state-owned oil refinery as Tehran pressed attacks across the Gulf countries.
"Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama," Bahrain's interior ministry posted on X while correcting a previous announcement that two hotels and one residential building had been hit.
It reported "no loss of life".
Correction: MOI: Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama. No loss of life were recorded. Civil defence extinguished a fire in a flat in 1 of the 2 buildings pic.twitter.com/XVDduX69Bw— Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 6, 2026
It said the attack sparked a fire in one of the residential buildings, which had been extinguished.
Israel Strikes Iran-Backed Hezbollah In Lebanon's Beirut
The Israeli military announced a "next phase" in the war and bombed Lebanon's Beirut.
It said it killed Hezbollah's commander Zaid Ali Jumaa in Beirut.
"Jumaa served as Hezbollah’s head of artillery in southern Lebanon and was responsible for launching thousands of rockets, missiles and UAVs from Lebanon toward Israel. He also led the 2015 anti-tank missile attack in Mount Dov that killed an IDF officer and soldier," the Israel Defense Forces posted on X.
🔴ELIMINATED: Hezbollah firepower management commander Zaid Ali Jumaa in Beirut.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 5, 2026
He also led the 2015 anti-tank missile attack in Mount Dov that killed an IDF officer and soldier," the Israel Defense Forces posted on X.
He also led the 2015…
Lebanon was dragged into the widening conflict on Monday, when Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
