Israel-Iran Conflict News Live: An Iranian ballistic missile hit the United States' military base at Al-Udeid on Tuesday, Qatar's defence ministry said, as Tehran struck targets across the Gulf in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

The ministry said Qatar was targeted by two missiles, adding: "Air defence systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties."

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the Live Updates on US, Israel-Iran War: