Gaza Running Out Of Fuel, Food As Israel Closes Borders Amid Iran Strikes

Gaza is rapidly running out of its limited fuel supply and stocks of food staples may become tight, officials say, after Israel blocked the entry of fuel and goods into the war-shattered territory, citing fighting with Iran.

Israel's military closed all Gaza border crossings on Saturday after announcing air strikes on Iran carried out jointly with the United States.

Israeli authorities said late Monday night that they would reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel to Gaza on Tuesday, for "gradual entry of humanitarian aid" into the strip without saying how much.

Israeli authorities previously said the crossings could not be operated safely during war.

FEW DAYS' WORTH OF SUPPLIES

Gaza is wholly dependent on fuel brought in by trucks from Israel and Egypt and a lack of fresh supplies would put hospital operations at risk and threaten water and sanitation services, local officials say. Most Palestinians in Gaza are internally displaced after Israel's two-year war with Hamas militants.

"I expect we have maybe a couple of days' running time," said Karuna Herrmann, the Jerusalem director of the United Nations Office for Project Services, which manages fuel distribution in Gaza.

Amjad Al-Shawa, a Palestinian aid leader in Gaza, who works with the U.N. and NGOs, estimated fuel supplies could last three or four days, while stocks of vegetables, flour and other essentials could also soon run out if the crossings remain shut.

Reuters was unable to independently verify those estimates.

Israel's COGAT military agency, which controls access to Gaza, said that enough food had been delivered to the territory since the start of an October truce to provide for the population.

"(The) existing stock is expected to suffice for an extended period," COGAT said, without elaborating. It declined to comment on potential fuel shortages.

The truce was part of a broader U.S.-backed plan to end the war that involves reopening the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, increasing the flow of aid into the enclave, and rebuilding it.

Hamada Abu Laila, a displaced Palestinian in Gaza, said the closures were stoking fear of a return of famine, which gripped parts of the enclave last year after Israel blocked aid deliveries for 11 weeks.

"Why is it our fault, in Gaza, with regional wars between Israel, Iran, and America? It is not our fault," Abu Laila said.

