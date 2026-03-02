Israel Iran War News Live: Iran's decision to target the Saudi refinery further expands the war gripping the Middle East, directly targeting the lifeblood of the kingdom's economy.

Already, Iran has been threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil trade passes.

Several ships have been attacked as well there.

"The attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery marks a significant escalation, with Gulf energy infrastructure now squarely in Iran's sights," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

"An extended period of uncertainty lies ahead as Iran seeks to impose a heavy economic cost by putting tankers, regional energy infrastructure, trade routes and U.S. security partners in the crosshairs," he said.

Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery came under attack Monday from drones, the kingdom's defense ministry said, with authorities downing the incoming aircraft.

Here Are The Israel Iran War News Live Updates: