Israel Iran War News Live: Iran's decision to target the Saudi refinery further expands the war gripping the Middle East, directly targeting the lifeblood of the kingdom's economy.
Already, Iran has been threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil trade passes.
Several ships have been attacked as well there.
"The attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery marks a significant escalation, with Gulf energy infrastructure now squarely in Iran's sights," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
"An extended period of uncertainty lies ahead as Iran seeks to impose a heavy economic cost by putting tankers, regional energy infrastructure, trade routes and U.S. security partners in the crosshairs," he said.
Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery came under attack Monday from drones, the kingdom's defense ministry said, with authorities downing the incoming aircraft.
Here Are The Israel Iran War News Live Updates:
Iran‑Israel War News Live: Akasa Air Flights To And From Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh Suspended
#TravelUpdate: March 02, 2026 I 11:30 IST— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) March 2, 2026
Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026. We will continue updating our flight status for these…
Iran‑Israel War News Live: China Says 1 Citizen Dead In Iran Conflict, Over 3,000 Evacuated
The Iran conflict killed one Chinese citizen in Tehran, the capital, while more than 3,000 were evacuated, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, as its embassies and consulates in nearby countries swung into action to help the affected.
Work groups set up by Chinese embassies and consulates in neighbouring countries will receive and assist those evacuated, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing, but did not say how the evacuated would return home.
China was not informed in advance about the US military actions against Iran, Mao added.
She denied a report that Iran and China were close to reaching a deal to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles, saying China was a responsible major power that "always fulfilled its international obligations".
(Reuters)
Iran‑Israel War News Live: Israel Says Simultaneously Striking Targets In Iran, Lebanon
Israel's military said Monday it was carrying out simultaneous strikes in Iran and Lebanon, warning Lebanese militant group Hezbollah it would "pay a heavy price" for opening fire on Israel.
"Even at this moment, hundreds of Air Force aircraft are striking simultaneously in Lebanon and Iran," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said during a televised briefing.
"Hezbollah opened fire last night. It knew exactly what it was doing. We had warned it - and it will pay a heavy price."
(AFP)
Iran‑Israel War News Live: IAEA Head Urges 'Utmost Restraint' After Strikes On Iran
UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi on Monday said the situation in the Middle East was "very concerning", urging "utmost restraint" after Israeli-US strikes on Iran and its retaliatory missile attacks.
"I reiterate my call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation," Grossi said as he opened a special session on Iran of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
(AFP)
Iran‑Israel War News Live: Saudi Oil Refinery Targeted, Causing Fire
A Saudi oil refinery along the Gulf coast was targeted in an attack on Monday, a source familiar with the incident told AFP, as Iran launched a fresh barrage at countries across the region.
The source said the attack caused a fire at the Ras Tanura refinery but the blaze had already been extinguished.
A Saudi defence ministry spokesman said two drones had targeted the refinery and been intercepted, according to a statement posted by the Saudi Press Agency on X.
The Ras Tanura complex along the kingdom's eastern Gulf coast is home to one of the largest refineries in the entire Middle East and a cornerstone to the kingdom's energy sector.
(AFP)