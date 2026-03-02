"India Stands For Peace": PM Modi On 'Worrying' Situation In West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the situation in West Asia was a matter of grave concern. "India stands for peace and stability," he said while addressing a joint press briefing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes," he said, underlining New Delhi's longstanding position on peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The Prime Minister also assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with countries in the region to safeguard Indian nationals. "We are working closely with every country to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region," he said. Live updates here.

PM Modi's remarks came a day after he chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters, to discuss the evolving situation due to the fresh conflict in West Asia. After the meeting, he also held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Per the government sources, Khamenei's record with India was fraught. From 2017-2024, he interfered four times in internal affairs, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to summon Iranian envoys each time.

The United States and Israel launched their most ambitious attacks on Iran in decades on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sinking Iranian warships and hitting more than 1,000 targets so far, according to officials.

Iran retaliated by attacking military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain with drones and missiles and hitting three US and UK oil tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.