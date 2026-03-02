Video: Iran's Drones Hit Aramco Oil Refinery In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco has temporarily shut its Ras Tanura refinery after the facility was struck by Iranian drones. The strike on Ras Tanura -- one of Saudi Arabia's key refining hubs -- adds to fears of broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure.

Aramco's media office is yet to issue an official statement on the attack. However, Saudi's defence ministry spokesperson told Al Arabiya TV that two drones targeting Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura facility were intercepted. LIVE UPDATES HERE

The attack comes at a moment of extreme strain for the global oil market. Crude prices have logged their steepest four-year surge as the widening Iran conflict has effectively paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage that handles nearly 20% of the world's daily oil flows. Though Tehran has not formally closed the route, several shipowners have suspended transits, citing security concerns, creating a de facto bottleneck in one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

🇸🇦🇮🇷 L'Arabie saoudite a fermé sa gigantesque raffinerie de Ras Tanura (550 000 barils/jour, une des plus grandes au monde) après une frappe de drone iranien.



🇸🇦🇮🇷 L'Arabie saoudite a fermé sa gigantesque raffinerie de Ras Tanura (550 000 barils/jour, une des plus grandes au monde) après une frappe de drone iranien.

Energy markets are now bracing for a prolonged period of instability. Any sustained disruption to Gulf exports -- particularly if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively frozen -- could tighten supplies just as global demand picks up, setting the stage for renewed inflationary pressures worldwide. Notably, Brent crude climbed to $80 a barrel in early trade as traders priced in fresh supply risks from the Gulf.

The Iran conflict entered a volatile phase over the weekend when the United States and Israel launched missile strikes on targets across Iran on Saturday, calling on citizens to rise against the Islamic regime. Tehran responded with a barrage of attacks on Israel and on US military bases and other targets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Attacks Not Justified Under Any Pretext: Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Saudi Arabia said it had repelled "cowardly" Iranian attacks targeting areas around the capital, Riyadh, as well as locations in the kingdom's eastern region, amid the widening conflict in the Gulf. Riyadh condemned Tehran's actions, stressing that it had made clear its territory and airspace were not being used in US or Israeli operations against Iran.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The attacks "cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way, and which came despite the knowledge of the Iranian authorities that the Kingdom has affirmed that it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran," the statement said. Saudi authorities also summoned Iran's ambassador to the kingdom, Alireza Enayati, in Riyadh in connection with the strikes.