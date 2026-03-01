Iran Attacks Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz, 15 Indian Crew Members On Board

Iran has attacked an oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman, as it retaliates with all its might to avenge the US and Israel's assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker was struck off Oman's Musandam Peninsula in an attack that followed drone strikes on the country's Duqm port. At least four were injured in the attack, said Oman's Maritime Security Centre (MSC).

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic route for global oil shipping, described as the world's most sensitive maritime chokepoint.

The oil tanker, Skylight, was sailing with a 20-person crew, including 15 Indians and five Iranian citizens, according to the Oman MSC. The crew was evacuated after the attack that occurred five nautical miles from Khasab Port in Musandam.

"The Maritime Security Centre announces that the oil tanker (SKYLIGHT), flying the flag of the Republic of (Palau), was targeted 5 nautical miles north of Khasab Port in the Musandam Governorate, and all crew members of the tanker, consisting of 20 individuals~CHECK~including 15 holding Indian nationality and 5 of Iranian nationality~CHECK~have been evacuated," the MSC said in a post.

The post, however, did not mention what hit the tanker.

The attack marks the first time a target has been hit in or near Oman as the Gulf finds itself entangled in a new war following Iran's retaliation to joint US-Israeli strikes.

Four crew members suffered varying injuries and have been taken for treatment, the centre added, citing preliminary information.

"The Centre confirms that the rescue operations were carried out in coordination among various military, security, and civilian agencies, reflecting the national readiness to handle maritime incidents," it added.