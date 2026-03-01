Map: Iran's Strikes On 5 Key Sites In Dubai

Smoke and panic spread inside the Dubai international airport, while a fire was reported at the key Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) commercial hub. Atleast five key sites across the megapolis reported hits after Iranian missiles were intercepted, resulting in debris and shrapnel.

"Dubai Airports has confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB) just moments ago. Emergency response teams have been activated immediately, and the incident is being handled in coordination with the relevant authorities," a statement said. It also said that the attack resulted in four injuries, and the necessary urgent medical assistance has been provided. "Updated information will be broadcast as soon as it is received," it added.

The UAE's General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced that the state will bear all costs of accommodation and sustenance for affected and stranded passengers, as the country's airports and national carriers have dealt with approximately 20,200 individuals impacted by the rescheduling of some flights.Smoke, evacuations, and alarms reported at Dubai International Airport after the latest Iranian missile attack. pic.twitter.com/R0OXEGJwwV

Debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire at the base of the Burj Al Arab, the sail-shaped building sometimes touted as the world's first seven-star hotel. "Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

#BREAKING | Iranian drone hits Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai



NDTV correspondent Jagruti Dave brings you the latest details #IsraelIranConflict — NDTV

Authorities in Dubai also revealed that debris resulting from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port without causing any injuries. Authorities also urged the public not to circulate video clips dating back to the Jebel Ali Port fire on July 7, 2021, and confirmed that more reliable information will be broadcast upon receipt. The port, while not a formal military base, is the US Navy's largest port of call in the Middle East that regularly hosts US aircraft carriers and other vessels.

NOW: Fire at Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, UAE. — Clash Report

Israeli press reported that a plume of smoke and fire has been seen outside hotel on Dubai's man-made luxury Palm island. Viral videos circulating on social media showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont, one of the popular hotels frequented by Westerners in Dubai. The Dubai media office confirmed an "incident" in a building on the Palm Jumeirah caused a fire and injured four people. Hours later, a second blast exploded close to the same building, after what looked like a drone plunged from above, another witness saw.

VIDEO | Dubai, UAE: Iranian attack hits Fairmount hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai as Iran-Israel conflict intensifies.



Source: AFP (Only to use in India) — Press Trust of India

Residents also reported loud explosions in areas near the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and the Downtown area.

In the neighbouring Abu Dhabi, home to locals as well as a bustling expat population, one person was killed by shrapnel following a strike at the Zayed International Airport. Debris from intercepted missiles was also reported in several areas including Saadiyat island, Khalifacity, Baniyas, al Falah area and Mohammed Bin Zayed city. Abu Dhabi hosts US forces at the Al Dhafra base.

The UAE closed its airspace on Saturday after US and Israel strikes on Iran using "low cost, one way" drones prompted retaliatory strikes by Tehran. It said it reserved the right to respond to the Iranian attacks, slamming them as a "dangerous escalation". "The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles," the UAE defence ministry said.

The ministry announced that, since the onset of the Iranian attack, the air force and air defence forces of the United Arab Emirates have successfully engaged and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country's territory, underscoring the high readiness of the air defence systems and their capability to address various threats.