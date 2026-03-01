Advertisement

Dubai Airport Confirms 4 Injured In "Incident" As Iran Continues Strikes

"A concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained," Dubai Airports said in a statement, adding: "Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dubai Airport Confirms 4 Injured In "Incident" As Iran Continues Strikes
United Arab Emirates:

Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, was damaged and four staff were injured in an "incident", it said on Saturday following waves of Iranian missile attacks.

"A concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained," Dubai Airports said in a statement, adding: "Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Dubai Airport, Dubai Airport Damaged, Dubai Airport News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com