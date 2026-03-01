Dubai Airport Confirms 4 Injured In "Incident" As Iran Continues Strikes

Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, was damaged and four staff were injured in an "incident", it said on Saturday following waves of Iranian missile attacks.

"A concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained," Dubai Airports said in a statement, adding: "Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers."

