Lamborghini Seized In Kanpur Crash Case To Be Released On 8.30 Crores Bond

The seized Lamborghini Revuelto, which rammed an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and later crashed into a pole, leaving six people injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur earlier this month, will be released at a bail bond of Rs 8.30 crore, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court said in its order.

A single-judge bench, led by Suraj Mishra, ordered the release of the car on Friday after the attorney of Shivam Mishra - the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra who was briefly arrested in connection with the case - had filed a petition in the court.

The court had examined a mechanical report from the police and technical experts, following which it ordered the release of the luxury vehicle with conditions. According to the court, the owner of the car will also have to take an undertaking to the court.

The incident took place on February 8 when the Italian luxury sports car that costs over Rs 10 crore was reportedly speeding on Kanpur's VIP Road. According to the police, the car, first an e-rickshaw, then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle - the rider of which was flung 10 feet away. The Lamborghini then mounted the bike's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before colliding with an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the tobacco tycoon's son, Shivam Mishra, was driving the car. Video footage also appeared to show private security personnel pulling Mishra from the driver's seat - and multiple witnesses corroborate that he was behind the wheel.

However, his legal team maintains his innocence, alleging that Mishra's driver, Mohan, was the one driving the car.

Mishra was arrested four days after the incident on charges of negligent and rash driving, endangering lives, and causing hurt by dangerous means.

Three days into his arrest, Mohan appeared at a Kanpur court to claim responsibility for the accident. He testified that he lost control of the sports car after Mishra suffered a sudden seizure. He further alleged that a malfunction in the auto-locking system prevented him from exiting the vehicle immediately, forcing him to move Mishra into the driver's seat within the cramped cabin to facilitate an exit.

Mishra was released after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)