Video: Bouncers Try To Remove Number Plate From Lamborghini After Crash

Hours after Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco baron KK Mishra, was arrested in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, a new video shows Mishra's bouncer removing the number plate from the luxury vehicle, a Lamborghini Revuelto, right after it crashed into pedestrians and vehicles, injuring six people.

Mishra junior was arrested Thursday morning and was presented in court after a routine medical check, city police officials said. The arrest comes four days after the incident in Kanpur.

"We got information that he (Shivam Mishra) is in Kanpur. Five teams were formed and we arrested him... he has been presented in court," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur Central) AK Srivastava said.

In a 36-second-long video, Mishra's bouncer is seen trying to pull out the number plate from the Italian luxury car costing over Rs 10 crore, even as police personnel stand nearby. Mishra's driver, who claimed to be behind the wheel at the time of the accident, is also seen standing nearby.

Driver's 'Loyalty' Rejected By Court

On Wednesday, Mohan, the alleged designated driver of the luxury car, said he lost control of the vehicle when Shivam, who was on the adjacent seat, suffered a sudden seizure moments before the accident.

"I was driving the car when the accident happened. Suddenly, he had a seizure and fell on me. I got scared and was trying to hold him with one hand. The car hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and stopped," he said.

Mohan also claimed that the vehicle's automatic locking system prevented him from stepping out immediately after the crash.

"I shifted him to the driver's seat and stepped outside. The glass was later broken," he added while speaking to the reporters outside a court.

The Gwaltoli police, however, in their report submitted to the court, did not name him as an accused in the case. The court declined to accept Mohan's surrender and sought a detailed report from the Gwaltoli police station.

Bouncers Pull Shivam Mishra Out

Another video from the ground shows a bouncer pulling Mishra out of the Lamborghini Revuelto. The bouncer is seen carrying him away in his arms while locals are heard in the background saying, "Keep making videos."

According to eyewitnesses, Mishra was drunk and was driving the luxury car at high speed on Kanpur's VIP Road.

A First Information Report (FIR) was first registered against "unknown persons" on Sunday. Shivam Mishra's name was added the next day.

"He (Shivam Mishra) failed to follow due procedure after the accident. The lapse amounts to negligence, and immediate action has been taken," said Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal on Monday.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)