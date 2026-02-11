As Bangladesh prepares to vote on February 12, the Election Commission and security agencies have completed final arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful polling process. Results are expected to be confirmed on Friday, February 13.

Ivars Ijabs, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for Bangladesh's 2026 parliamentary elections, underscored the historic significance of the polls, emphasising the EU's neutral and fact-based approach to assessment.

"The European Union has gladly responded to the invitation of the Bangladesh interim government and the Central Electoral Commission to observe these elections, recognising that they are historic and important for Bangladesh," Ijabs said while speaking to ANI.

Outlining the mission's mandate, he stated, "The end result of that is to produce a report on those elections about what have been the strengths, what have been, if any, problems or weaknesses. Our task is not to get involved in the political game. We are non-partisan and neutral."

Placing the observation exercise within the broader framework of EU-Bangladesh relations, Ijabs noted, "This is one of the steps in expanding our cooperation with Bangladesh, given how important these elections are after a lengthy period without credible, competitive elections."

He added that the mission's final report would recommend improvements to democratic processes. "We really need credible partners, and Bangladesh is, of course, a close partner. We want to build and expand this partnership on the basis of democracy, the rule of law, and accountability in the exercise of political power, which is why we are observing the reform process."