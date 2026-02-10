Bangladesh's 'Red Maulana': The Life And Legacy Of Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani

He was an unconventional figure in politics. He started his journey as an Islamic cleric and defied all preconceived notions to emerge as a secular figure. Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, remembered as Maulana Bhashani or the “Red Maulana,” was the first president of Awami League, the party now banned from contesting the February 12 general elections.

This is Bangladesh's first election since a student-led uprising brought an end to the Sheikh Hasina-led government in 2024.

Who was Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani?

Born on December 12, 1880, in the Dhangara village in Sirajganj, Bhashani was one of the four children of Sharafat Ali Khan and Maziran Bibi. A major tragedy struck Bhashani when his father died. He was nine years old at the time. Nicknamed 'Chyaga Mia,' Bhashani lost his mother, grandmother and three siblings in a major epidemic, becoming an orphan at the age of 14.

He somehow managed to get his elementary education at a madrasa in Sirajganj. Under the mentorship of his father's friend, Pir Nasiruddin Shah Baghdadi, Bhashani visited Darul Uloom Deoband, the leading centre of Islamic learning in India, in 1907.

Political journey

Bhashani first came into the spotlight during the 1920s for his involvement in the Khilafat and non-cooperation movements in Bengal, according to The Daily Star. In the late 1920s, he was compelled to shift to Assam after he organised peasants to demonstrate against exploitation they faced at the hands of landlords.

In Assam, he popularised the Muslim League and even became known for his opposition to the line corridor movement. He was arrested by the Muhammad Sa'dullah-led government and released in late 1947 on the condition that he would permanently leave Assam.

After his return to Dhaka, Bhashani saw the Bengal Muslim League governing the province in an autocratic manner. In June 1949, he founded the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League and travelled across East Bengal, with his party gaining attention and drawing young people in large numbers.

During the 1954 elections, he played a major role in the United Front's victory that landed a major blow to the Muslim League. He even advocated for removing "Muslim" from the party's name and renaming it to "Awami League".

He later parted ways with the Awami League over East Pakistan's autonomy. He even remained instrumental in establishing Ittefaq and revitalising Sangbad, with the publications leaving an enduring legacy.

Bhashani chaired the Kagmari Conference of 1957 that challenged the restrictive socio-cultural environment and rejuvenated ties between East Bengal and West Bengal. The same year, he founded the National Awami Party (NAP).

After Ayub Khan seized power, Bhashani is believed to have adopted a cautious stance. He often refrained from strong opposition to navigate the early years of military rule and even said, "Don't disturb Ayub."

But with growing ideological differences, mainly driven by debates over the Sino-Soviet conflict, Bhashani landed the final blow to Ayub Khan's regime. He led a grassroots movement that swept from cities to villages, leading to Khan's downfall, per The Daily Star.

His party faced challenges when Bhashani decided not to contest the 1970 elections. This weakened the party's position. Bhashani, however, continued to remain a central figure during the 1971 Liberation War.

Once Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation, he continued to hold the ruling Awami League accountable over critical issues such as drafting the constitution and addressing the food crisis. One of his last political initiatives was the march to protest the Farakka Barrage issue.

Bhashani died at the age of 96 on November 17, 1976.