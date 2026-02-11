BNP Wants Best Of Both Worlds - Hasina's Return And Good Ties With India

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman seems undecided about what kind of relationship to keep with neighbouring India.

Two things illustrate this. First, the BNP's manifesto released last week - just days before the election scheduled tomorrow - talked about working to improve ties with neighbours for growing together.

And second, the manifesto alluded to India as the BNP accused it of border killings and push-ins, which Rahman's party said will stop with strong measures.

"Since any attack on the people of Bangladesh is naturally unacceptable, strong measures will be taken to prevent all unfair activities including border killing and push-ins," the BNP manifesto said.

Is the BNP extending a hand of friendship, or implying a threat, geopolitical experts have asked.

Another reason why the BNP's view of India appears indeterminate is Rahman's statements against former prime minister Sheikha Hasina not very long ago. The BNP leader, whose homecoming after a 17-year gap happened only after Hasina left for India, has called her and her regime corrupt and brutal.

These views are not hidden behind subtext in the manifesto, which said, "BNP believes not in revenge, but in a politics of justice and humanity." This was aimed at Hasina's now disbanded Awami League as most of its leaders are in jail or on the run.

While in exile in India, a special Bangladesh tribunal handed Hasina the death sentence after trial in absentia last year accusing her of committing crimes against humanity to tame a violent protest, dubbed July Uprising, that toppled her government on August 5, 2024.

Rahman, 60, was elected BNP chief after his mother and former prime minister Khaleda Zia died. BNP's crucial ally for decades, Jamaat-e-Islami, has now become its main rival.

Yunus Factor

The interim government's chief Muhammad Yunus has made a strong appeal to people to vote 'Yes' in the February 12 referendum being held simultaneously with the general elections and back his proposed reform package.

"If the 'Yes' vote wins in the referendum, Bangladesh's future will be built in a more positive way," he said.

Several legal experts said that since the referendum asks voters to choose either "Yes" or "No", the interim government was expected to maintain an impartial position instead of adopting an openly partisan role, given the considerable amount of public money required for it. Some jurists also questioned the legitimacy of the referendum, since the Bangladesh Constitution does not have any provision for such a referendum.

The referendum sought the people's consent on the reform proposals called "July National Charter-2025", which Yunus announced in a drummed-up ceremony on October 17, after a protracted consultation between political parties and the National Consensus Commission that he headed.