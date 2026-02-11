Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to speak in the House at 12 pm, amid days of protest by the Opposition over not letting him speak after he mentioned former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir.

A political controversy erupted after Gandhi sought to quote excerpts from Naravane's memoir Four Stars of Destiny in Parliament during his speech in Lok Sabha last week. He cited a 2023 social media post by General Naravane to support his claim that the book was available for purchase. The Speaker Om Birla passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not to quote unpublished literature.

Opposition parties on Tuesday put in motion the process to oust Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House and prompting him to step aside from chairing the proceedings till the matter is settled. Opposition leaders said the notice to move the no-confidence motion was signed by at least 118 MPs, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Left parties and the RJD.

Gandhi's speech will also come a day after Opposition MPs staged protests in both Houses over the India-US trade deal. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the framework of the deal "appears far less like a free trade agreement and far more like a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity".

The Budget Session, which began on January 28, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2026, Day 11