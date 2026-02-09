Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Both Houses of Parliament will begin discussions on the Union Budget 2026-27 today. While the NDA welcomed the Budget, Opposition parties criticised it for overlooking marginalised communities.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs are also expected to push for a discussion on the India-US trade deal. DMK MP TR Baalu has already submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha, flagging concerns over zero-tariff provisions for certain US agricultural imports.

Ahead of today's sitting, INDIA bloc floor leaders will meet at the residence of Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide their strategy for the ongoing session.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey is scheduled to table the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on the operational performance of NLC India Limited under the Ministry of Coal.

Here Are The Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: