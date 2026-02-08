Video: The Horrific Moment 'Tsunami' Ride Snapped Mid-Air At Surajkund Mela

A video from the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad shows the Tsunami swing moments before it broke mid-air and fell to the ground on Saturday evening.

Around 15 people were on the swing when it tilted and collapsed around 6:15 pm. An on-duty police inspector died in the incident, and 13 others were injured.

The clip, about one minute long, captures the ride going in circles while people on the ground take photos and record it. As the swing keeps rotating, one side of the structure suddenly snaps, and the frame shows the ride dropping as people nearby move back in panic.

Police said the mela ground was cleared soon after the fall. District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue work with support from police and other teams. All injured were taken to hospital.

A probe has been ordered to find out how the swing broke. Officials are checking the safety measures and permissions linked to the ride.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offered condolences to the inspector's family and directed authorities to ensure quick treatment for the injured. He said the government would provide support to the affected families.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals," the Chief Minister posted on X.

फरीदाबाद में आयोजित सूरजकुंड मेले के दौरान हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में जान गँवाने वाले व्यक्ति के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। साथ ही, घायल हुए लोगों के समुचित एवं तत्काल उपचार के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए… — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) February 7, 2026

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal also expressed grief over the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died while trying to rescue people at the Surajkund fairgrounds

DGP Singhal also visited the hospital to meet the injured individuals from the incident and held detailed discussions with doctors regarding their treatment progress. He assured the victims that the state government and police department are committed to providing the best possible medical care and directed officials to ensure there is no negligence in their treatment, the statement said.

Describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, the DGP stated that the administration would extend every possible assistance to the injured. He also instructed the doctors and hospital administration to ensure the availability of all necessary resources so that the treatment process remains swift and effective.

The Surajkund Mela opened on January 31 and will continue until February 15.