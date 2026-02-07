Cop Killed, 13 Injured As Swing Collapses At Haryana's Surajkund Fair

A policeman was killed and 13 others injured when a Tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday evening, police said.

The swing broke due to an alleged mechanical fault around 6:15 pm when nearly 15 people were riding it, police added.

Soon after the swing collapsed, the entire Mela ground was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha led the rescue operations with other agencies and oversaw the shifting of the injured to hospital.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, an official said.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini condoled the loss of life.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families," he added.

The Mela was inaugurated on January 31 and it will run until February 15.

